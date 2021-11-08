Here's What Rick Carlisle Said After The Pacers Beat The Kings

The Indiana Pacers picked up their fourth win of the season on Sunday when they defeated the Kings in Sacramento 94-91.

The Pacers advanced to 4-7 and the Kings fell to 5-5.

After the game, Rick Carlisle spoke to the media.

"We did a lotta things really well today," Carlisle said. "The first thing was to follow a game-plan that's a difficult game-plan which is playing at a medium-tempo and really working to execute against a team that really thrives on playing fast, so give our guys a lot of credit for their ability to trust it, execute it and play a really wonderfully competitive and physical game."

The full clip of the Pacers head coach after the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from Bally Sports Indiana.

