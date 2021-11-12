Here's What Rick Carlisle Said After The Pacers Beat The Jazz

The Indiana Pacers defeated the Utah Jazz 111-100 on Thursday night to advance to 5-8 on the season and finished their four-game road trip 2-2.

After the game, head coach Rick Carlisle spoke to reporters.

"I really like the way we started," Carlisle said. "Played with force, played with attitude, played with a lot of determination, played through difficult stretches, in really as hostile a building as you're ever gonna play in, in this league."

The Jazz are one of the teams in the NBA with an 8-4 record even after the loss, and had the best record in the entire NBA last year.

"We really are starting to understand who we are as a team," Carlisle said. "We're a team that needs each other. We're a team that needs to play with a physical posture, with an attitude and with a great level of togetherness."

The Pacers will head home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Related stories on NBA basketball