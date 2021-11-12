Skip to main content
    November 12, 2021
    Here's What Rick Carlisle Said After The Pacers Beat The Jazz
    Rick Carlisle spoke to the media after the Indiana Pacers beat the Utah Jazz.
    The Indiana Pacers defeated the Utah Jazz 111-100 on Thursday night to advance to 5-8 on the season and finished their four-game road trip 2-2. 

    After the game, head coach Rick Carlisle spoke to reporters. 

    "I really like the way we started," Carlisle said. "Played with force, played with attitude, played with a lot of determination, played through difficult stretches, in really as hostile a building as you're ever gonna play in, in this league."

    The Jazz are one of the teams in the NBA with an 8-4 record even after the loss, and had the best record in the entire NBA last year.

    "We really are starting to understand who we are as a team," Carlisle said. "We're a team that needs each other. We're a team that needs to play with a physical posture, with an attitude and with a great level of togetherness." 

    The Pacers will head home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. 

