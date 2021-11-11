Publish date:
Here's What Rick Carlisle Said After The Pacers Lost To The Nuggets
The Indiana Pacers fell to the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Wednesday night.
The Indiana Pacers fell to 4-8 on the season when they lost 101-98 in Colorado to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.
The Nuggets are obviously the better team and advanced to 7-4, but they were without very important players in Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. for the game.
While the Pacers did not have Caris LeVert, they still had most of their key players.
Read More
After the game, head coach Rick Carlisle spoke to reporters.
"We had too many errors," Carlisle said. "Turnovers were a pretty big factor again."
The Pacers had 12 turnovers in the game.
They are now 1-2 on their road trip, and will continue with a game on Thursday against the Jazz in Utah.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.