Here's What Rick Carlisle Said After The Pacers Lost To The Nuggets

The Indiana Pacers fell to 4-8 on the season when they lost 101-98 in Colorado to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

The Nuggets are obviously the better team and advanced to 7-4, but they were without very important players in Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. for the game.

While the Pacers did not have Caris LeVert, they still had most of their key players.

After the game, head coach Rick Carlisle spoke to reporters.

"We had too many errors," Carlisle said. "Turnovers were a pretty big factor again."

The Pacers had 12 turnovers in the game.

They are now 1-2 on their road trip, and will continue with a game on Thursday against the Jazz in Utah.

