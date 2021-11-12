Publish date:
Here's What Rudy Gobert Tweeted After Getting Ejected In Pacers-Jazz Game
Rudy Gobert was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Utah Jazz's loss to the Indiana Pacers.
Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz fell to the Indiana Pacers 111-100 on Thursday night in Salt Lake City.
Late in the fourth quarter Gobert and Myles Turner got into a scuffle that led to not only their ejections, but the ejections of Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles as well.
After the game, Gobert sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
The clip of the scuffle can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below fro ESPN's Sports Center.
The Pacers advanced to 5-8 with the win, while the Jazz fell to 8-3 with the loss.
On the four-game road trip the Pacers went 2-2 with wins over the Kings and Jazz and losses to the Trail Blazers and Nuggets.
