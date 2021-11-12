Here's What Rudy Gobert Tweeted After Getting Ejected In Pacers-Jazz Game

Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz fell to the Indiana Pacers 111-100 on Thursday night in Salt Lake City.

Late in the fourth quarter Gobert and Myles Turner got into a scuffle that led to not only their ejections, but the ejections of Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles as well.

After the game, Gobert sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The clip of the scuffle can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below fro ESPN's Sports Center.

The Pacers advanced to 5-8 with the win, while the Jazz fell to 8-3 with the loss.

On the four-game road trip the Pacers went 2-2 with wins over the Kings and Jazz and losses to the Trail Blazers and Nuggets.

Related stories on NBA basketball