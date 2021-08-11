Russell Westbrook Introduced By Lakers After Five-Team Trade Including Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers had a press conference for Russell Westbrook on Tuesday after the five-team trade, including the Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs, and Lakers.

The Indiana Pacers drafted Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky with the 22nd overall pick in the NBA Draft on July 29.

However, they would not have been able to draft Jackson if it were not for the five-team trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The five-team trade was announced by all the teams (Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs, Pacers, and Lakers), and a photo of all of the moving parts can be seen in a Tweet below from Fred Katz of The Athletic.

On Tuesday, the Lakers introduced (2017 MVP) Westbrook to the media, and videos can be seen embedded below from the NBA and Bleacher Report in Tweets.

"I'm coming to a championship-caliber team, and my job is to make sure that I'm able to make his game easy for him," Westbrook said about playing with All-Star LeBron James.

