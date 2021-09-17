September 17, 2021
Here's What The Indiana Pacers Tweeted On Friday

The Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet in response to Myles Turner's Tweet.
The Indiana Pacers sent out a fun Tweet on Friday morning. 

After Myles Turner Tweeted his excitement about returning to NBA arenas with a full capacity (see Tweet below), the Pacers quote Tweeted his Tweet with their own excitement. 

The Tweet from the Pacers can be seen below. 

The NBA season begins on October 19, and the Pacers will play their first game on the road against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on October 20.

The last time the Hornets played a game was when they got blown out by the Pacers in the NBA's play-in tournament. 

That was also the Pacers final win of the season.

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

