Here's What The Owner Of The Heat Tweeted After Beating The Pacers

The Miami Heat knocked off the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on 113-104 on Friday evening.

After the game, owner Micky Arison sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Heat beat the Pacers without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Earlier in the season the Pacers defeated the Heat in Indianapolis in overtime, but this time the Heat got the best of them.

The Heat advanced to 14-9, while the Pacers fell to 9-16.

The Pacers missed the postseason last year, and the Heat got swept in the first round of the playoffs after making the NBA Finals the season before.

Related stories on NBA basketball