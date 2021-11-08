Publish date:
Here's What The Pacers Tweeted After Beating The Kings
The Indiana Pacers beat the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.
The Indiana Pacers beat the Sacramento Kings in California on Sunday 94-91 to improve to 4-7 on the new season.
After the game, the Pacers tweeted out several things and one of the Tweets can be seen embedded below.
The Pacers have gone 3-1 to start November, after beating the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks and losing to the Portland Trail Blazers before beating the Kings.
Read More
Their next game will be in Denver against the Nuggets.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.