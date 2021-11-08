Here's What The Pacers Tweeted After Beating The Kings

The Indiana Pacers beat the Sacramento Kings in California on Sunday 94-91 to improve to 4-7 on the new season.

After the game, the Pacers tweeted out several things and one of the Tweets can be seen embedded below.

The Pacers have gone 3-1 to start November, after beating the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks and losing to the Portland Trail Blazers before beating the Kings.

Their next game will be in Denver against the Nuggets.

