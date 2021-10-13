Publish date:
NBA: Here's What The Pacers Tweeted On Wednesday
The Indiana Pacers sent out a photo of shoot around before their preseason matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.
The Indiana Pacers Tweeted out photos from their shoot around in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and those photos can be seen embedded in a Tweet below from the team.
The Pacers will play their first home game of the 2021-22 NBA preseason after playing road games in New York against the Knicks and in Cleveland against the Cavs.
They are 1-1 heading into their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.
The regular season for the Pacers starts one week from Wednesday, and they will be in Charlotte, North Carolina, on that day (October 20) to play 2021 Rookie of The Year LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.
