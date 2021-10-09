Check Out What Myles Turner Tweeted After Texas Lost To Oklahoma On Saturday

Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner sent out a Tweet after the Texas Longhorns lost 55-48 against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday in Austin, Texas.

The Tweet from Turner can be seen embedded below.

Turner played his college basketball at Texas during the 2014-15 season, and was drafted by the Pacers with the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

He's spent all six seasons of his career in Indiana, and is heading into his seventh season in the NBA.

Turner also sent out Tweets before and during the game, and both of those can be seen embedded below.

The Longhorns blew a 21-point lead.

