Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted On Wednesday

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Wednesday, and his post from his Twitter account can be seen embedded below.
Turner Tweeted: "I want every hooper from DFW to make it man fr fr even when y’all Were or weren’t rooting for me it’s always been love on my side! I keep up with everything! from the new era to everyone from my class and before! Y’all keep grinding."
Turner is from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and played his basketball at Trinity High School in Euless, Texas.
He also played his college basketball at the University of Texas during the 2014-15 season, before the Pacers selected him in the 2015 NBA Draft.
