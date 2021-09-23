Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted On Wednesday

September 23, 2021
Here's What This NBA Star Tweeted On Wednesday

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Wednesday.
Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Wednesday.

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Wednesday, and his post from his Twitter account can be seen embedded below. 

Turner Tweeted: "I want every hooper from DFW to make it man fr fr even when y’all Were or weren’t rooting for me it’s always been love on my side! I keep up with everything! from the new era to everyone from my class and before! Y’all keep grinding." 

Turner is from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and played his basketball at Trinity High School in Euless, Texas. 

He also played his college basketball at the University of Texas during the 2014-15 season, before the Pacers selected him in the 2015 NBA Draft. 

