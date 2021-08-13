Here's What Twitter Said About Victor Oladipo And Dennis Schroder Passing Up Big Money

Sports Illustrated home
Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Dennis Schroder Reportedly Missing Out On $84 Million With The Lakers And Signing With The Celtics And Victor Oladipo Missing Out On An Extension With The Rockets And Pacers

Twitter had harsh reactions to Dennis Schroder (Boston Celtics) and Victor Oladipo (Miami Heat) agreeing to sign for small contracts. The deals were both reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Dennis Schroder and Victor Oladipo both did not have the free agency they probably expected this time last year. 

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Schroder agreed to a one year deal with the Boston Celtics for $5.9 million (see Tweets below). 

Meanwhile, according to Wojnarowski, Oladipo agreed to re-sign a minimum deal with the Miami Heat (see Tweet below from SportsCenter).

Both players had the opportunity to sign for bigger money at different points instead of hitting the open market. 

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst on March 30 on his podcast "Brian Windhrost & The Hoop Collective," he said that Schroder rejected an $84 million extension with the Lakers (h/t NBC Sports).

"I believe he was offered a contract in that realm, and he said no to it" Windhorst said on his podcast back on March 30 of Schroder.

Now, he did note that he did not know if the deal was fully guaranteed. 

As for Oladipo, he turned down a two-year, $45.2 million extension with the Houston Rockets, according to Wojnarowski's report on February 28. 

The Tweet can be seen below, and article can be read here. 

Before he was even on the Rockets, there had been talk of an $80 million extension with the Indiana Pacers that didn't go anywhere, according to SNY's Ian Begley on October 22, 2020. An old Tweet from Begley on August 26, about the talks can be seen embedded below, and the article can be read in the hyperlink. 

According to Ryan McDonough on January 15 (h/t ahnfiredigital), Oladipo turned down a contract that would have paid him over $25 million per season (see Tweet below). 

Here's what McDonough said about the new deals (see Tweet below).

Twitter had a field day with their reactions about Schroder and Oladipo and those Tweets can be seen below. 

