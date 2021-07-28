Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Alex Working Out For The Pacers

Sports Illustrated home
Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Alex Working Out For Pacers

Alex Antetokounmpo worked out for the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.
Alex Antetokounmpo worked out for the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

Twitter is reacting to Alex Antetokounmpo working out for the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday in Indianapolis, because he is also the brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis.

Tweets about the workout, and reactions can be seen in posts that are embedded below. 

The NBA Draft is on Thursday, and the Pacers have the 13th overall pick in the first round, and several second round picks. 

Antetokounmpo's brother Giannis won the NBA Championship with the Milwaukee Bucks last week. 

