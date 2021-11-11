Here's What Twitter Is Saying After The Pacers Lost To The Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Indiana Pacers 101-98 in Colorado on Wednesday night.

While the Nuggets advanced to 7-4 and the Pacers dropped to 4-8 and are a clearly a better team; the win was still impressive considering that they did not have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray or Michael Porter Jr. in the game.

The Pacers were without Caris LeVert, and are now 1-2 on their Western Conference road trip.

Here is what Twitter was saying after the game.

