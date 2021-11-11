Here's What Twitter Is Saying After The Pacers Lost To The Nuggets

Skip to main content
    November 11, 2021
    Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Denver Nuggets Win Without Nikola Jokic Over The Pacers
    Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Denver Nuggets Win Without Nikola Jokic Over The Pacers

    The Denver Nuggets beat the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.
    The Denver Nuggets beat the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

    The Denver Nuggets defeated the Indiana Pacers 101-98 in Colorado on Wednesday night. 

    While the Nuggets advanced to 7-4 and the Pacers dropped to 4-8 and are a clearly a better team; the win was still impressive considering that they did not have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray or Michael Porter Jr. in the game. 

    The Pacers were without Caris LeVert, and are now 1-2 on their Western Conference road trip. 

    Here is what Twitter was saying after the game.

