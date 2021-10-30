Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Pacers-Nets Game

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Indiana Pacers-Brooklyn Nets Game
    Publish date:

    Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Indiana Pacers-Brooklyn Nets Game

    The Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday night.
    Author:

    The Brooklyn Nets advanced to the 3-3 after they beat the Indiana Pacers 105-98 on Friday night in Brooklyn. 

    Meanwhile, the Pacers fell to 1-5. 

    The game was the third straight loss for the Pacers, and they have now fallen to 0-4 on the road. 

    Read More

    As for the Nets, they are now 2-2 at home. 

    James Harden finished the game with 29 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. 

    Here is what Twitter is saying about the game on Friday night. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_17052341_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Pacers-Nets Game

    just now
    USATSI_16965852_168388303_lowres
    News

    NBA Twitter Is Going Crazy Over James Harden Not Getting This Foul Call During The Pacers-Nets Game

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_17005471_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant Just Broke Torrey Craig's Ankles And NBA Twitter Is Going Crazy

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_16937065_168388303_lowres
    News

    Major Collision: Blake Griffin And Joe Harris Colide In Pacers-Nets Game

    26 minutes ago
    USATSI_17005472_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Kevin Durant Gets A Technical Foul For Throwing The Ball Into The Stands During The Pacers-Nets Game

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_17001062_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Chris Duarte Has Been Sensational And The Warriors And Others Passed On Him

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13966551_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Pacers Should Trade For Kyrie Irving

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16915760_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out What James Harden Tweeted On Friday Before The Brooklyn Nets Played The Indiana Pacers

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17005470_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Myles Turner Swat James Harden's Shot Get Swatted Off The Glass In The Pacers-Nets Game

    2 hours ago