Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Pacers-Nets Game

Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Indiana Pacers-Brooklyn Nets Game
The Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday night.
The Brooklyn Nets advanced to the 3-3 after they beat the Indiana Pacers 105-98 on Friday night in Brooklyn.
Meanwhile, the Pacers fell to 1-5.
The game was the third straight loss for the Pacers, and they have now fallen to 0-4 on the road.
As for the Nets, they are now 2-2 at home.
James Harden finished the game with 29 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.
Here is what Twitter is saying about the game on Friday night.
