Here's What Twitter Is Saying After The New York Knicks Win Over The Indiana Pacers

The New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 94-86 in the Pacers' first NBA Summer League game on Monday afternoon.

The New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 94-86 on Monday afternoon (see Tweet below).

The Knicks were coming off of a loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, and the Pacers had their first game on Sunday against the Washington Wizards canceled (see Tweet below).

Key stats from Monday's loss to the Knicks:

Immanuel Quickley had 32 points and eight assists

Obi Toppin had 22 points

Chris Duarte made his debut scoring 14 points

Duane Washington Jr. scored 23 points on 5/5 shooting from the three-point range

Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Game:

Related stories on NBA basketball