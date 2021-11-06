Pacers-Blazers: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Damian Lillard Only Scoring 4 Points

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Here's What Twitter Said About Damian Lillard's Poor Shooting Night On Friday In The Pacers-Trail Blazers Game
    Here's What Twitter Said About Damian Lillard's Poor Shooting Night On Friday In The Pacers-Trail Blazers Game

    The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, but All-Star Damian Lillard only had four points on the night.
    The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, but All-Star Damian Lillard only had four points on the night.

    The Indiana Pacers fell to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night in Oregon by a score of 110-106.

    The loss ended their two-game winning streak and had them fall to 3-7 on the new season. 

    As for the Blazers they improved to 4-5, but had been on a three-game slide prior to the game. 

    Damian Lillard has had a slow start to the season, and even though they got the win and he had 11 assists, he only had four points in the game. 

    Here is what twitter is saying about that.

