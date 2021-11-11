Here's What Former Pacers Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Here's What Victor Oladipo Tweeted During The Heat-Nuggets Game On Monday Night
    Victor Oladipo of the Miami Heat sent out a tweet during the game between the Heat and Denver Nuggets. The former Indiana Pacers star has yet to play this season.
    Former Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo sent out a tweet on Monday night during the game between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. 

    The tweet can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    During the game, Nikola Jokic shoved Markieff Morris to the floor, and what happened can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report. 

    Oladipo is a two-time All-Star (both times with the Pacers) and averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game last season for the Pacers, Houston Rockets and Heat. 

    He is still out due to injury and has yet to play this season. 

    The Nuggets won the game 113-96.

