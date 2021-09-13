Is Former Pacers Star Gerald Green The Best Dunker In NBA History?

September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
He’s Got 9 Fingers, But Was He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former First Round Pick Of The Boston Celtics Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Enough Credit

He’s Got 9 Fingers, But Was He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former First Round Pick Of The Boston Celtics Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Enough Credit

Gerald Green does not get talked about as one of the best dunkers in NBA history. Green had sensational dunks for the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets over his 12 year NBA career.
Author:
Publish date:
Gerald Green does not get talked about as one of the best dunkers in NBA history. Green had sensational dunks for the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets over his 12 year NBA career.

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. 

However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. 

Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks Minnesota, Timberwolves and Houston Rockets. 

The one dunk that he has got the most attention for was the ridiculous alley-oop finish he had as a member of the Nets in 2012 (see Tweet below from SportsCenter).

While that dunk might be the best alley-oop finish ever in an NBA game, Green has had many more sensational dunks over the duration of his career. 

Some of the reasons he did not get the same amount of attention was because he was never an All-Star or the best player on his team, he was not on very many elite teams and social media was just getting starting out as when he was younger in his career. 

He made the NBA Playoffs in six out of his 12 NBA seasons, but two of those seasons was when he was on the Rockets and he was 32 and 33 years old. 

Some more of the highlights from Green's stellar dunks collection can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Bleacher Report.

One of the other things that did not get enough credit was his infamous dunk in the 2008 NBA Slam Dunk contest (see Tweet below from Ballislife). 

All the way back in high school he had the signs of being one of the best dunkers to ever play. 

He won the 2005 High School dunk contest (see Tweet below from Lachard Binkley). 

In 2007, he won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest (see Tweet below from NBA History).

On top of all that, Green only has four fingers on his right hand (see photo below in a Tweet from J.E. Skeets).

Some more of his popular dunks that have gone underrated can be seen in Tweets below.

Green has not played in the NBA for the last two seasons, but The Athletic's Kelly Iko reported on September 4, that Green recently worked out for the Rockets (see Tweet below).

USATSI_10748469_168388303_lowres
News

Is Former Pacers Star Gerald Green The Best Dunker In NBA History?

USATSI_15326400_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out Photo Pacers Make To Wish The Colts Good Luck

USATSI_15967058_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Announce Injury To Edmond Sumner

USATSI_15624568_168388303_lowres
News

Malcolm Brogdon's Season Was Very Underrated

USATSI_11890982_168388303_lowres
News

Would Former Pacers Star Gerald Green Fit On The Rockets?

USATSI_15632333_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers' Sabonis Makes Top-Five Power Forwards In Recent Ranking

USATSI_11591096_168388303_lowres
News

Oladipo Sends Out Tweet About Pacers' Sumner

USATSI_10620265_168388303_lowres
News

Remember When The Pacers Played The Celtics And Ron Artest Pulled Down Paul Pierce's Pants?

USATSI_16012678_168388303_lowres
News

What If The Pacers Drafted Nash In 1996?