Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    "He's The Best Shot Blocker In The World" Here's What Malcolm Brogdon Said After The Pacers Beat The Jazz
    Publish date:

    "He's The Best Shot Blocker In The World" Here's What Malcolm Brogdon Said After The Pacers Beat The Jazz

    The Indiana Pacers beat the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, and after the game Malcolm Brogdon had high praise for Myles Turner.
    Author:

    The Indiana Pacers beat the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, and after the game Malcolm Brogdon had high praise for Myles Turner.

    The Indiana Pacers defeated the Utah Jazz 111-100 in Salt Lake City on Thursday night and the win improved their record to 5-8. 

    They finished the four-game road trip 2-2 with wins over the Kings and Jazz and losses to the Trail Blazers and Nuggets. 

    "We played old-school Indiana ball tonight, that's what coach Carlisle's been trying to get us to do all season," Malcolm Brogdon Brogdon said. 

    Read More

    After the game, Brogdon also had very high praise for his teammate Myles Turner and the entire clip of what he said postgame on TV can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Bally Sports Indiana. 

    "Guy try him, and he's the best shot blocker in the world," Brogdon said. "He's going against the second-best shot blocker tonight. I think Myles showed what he was tonight."

    Late in the fourth quarter Turner got ejected as did Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles. 

    The clip of what happened can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from ESPN's Sports Center on Twitter. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_17144277_168388303_lowres
    News

    "He's The Best Shot Blocker In The World" Here's What Malcolm Brogdon Said After The Pacers Beat The Jazz

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17144192_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted After The Pacers Beat The Jazz

    17 minutes ago
    USATSI_17144052_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted After The Pacers Win Over The Jazz

    26 minutes ago
    USATSI_17144025_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch The Scuffle In The Pacers-Jazz Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15879564_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Will Pay Monta Ellis More Than The Warriors Will Pay Jordan Poole This Season

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For Myles Turner

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16994656_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted Before The Jazz Played The Pacers

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17088463_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Bulls Should Trade For Pacers' Domantas Sabonis

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17063944_168388303_lowres
    News

    Utah Jazz's Starting Lineup Against Indiana Pacers

    13 hours ago