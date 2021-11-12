"He's The Best Shot Blocker In The World" Here's What Malcolm Brogdon Said After The Pacers Beat The Jazz

The Indiana Pacers defeated the Utah Jazz 111-100 in Salt Lake City on Thursday night and the win improved their record to 5-8.

They finished the four-game road trip 2-2 with wins over the Kings and Jazz and losses to the Trail Blazers and Nuggets.

"We played old-school Indiana ball tonight, that's what coach Carlisle's been trying to get us to do all season," Malcolm Brogdon Brogdon said.

After the game, Brogdon also had very high praise for his teammate Myles Turner and the entire clip of what he said postgame on TV can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Bally Sports Indiana.

"Guy try him, and he's the best shot blocker in the world," Brogdon said. "He's going against the second-best shot blocker tonight. I think Myles showed what he was tonight."

Late in the fourth quarter Turner got ejected as did Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles.

The clip of what happened can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from ESPN's Sports Center on Twitter.

