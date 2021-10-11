Former Pacers Star Shares Strong Feelings About Deontay Wilder After Tyson Fury Fight

Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder on Saturday night to retain his WBC and Lineal Heavyweight title (see Tweet below from Bleacher Report).

The footage of him knocking out Wilder can also be seen embedded below from Bleacher Report (who got the footage from Twitter user @TJay).

After the fight, on Sunday, former NBA All-Star for the Indiana Pacers Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly known as Ron Artest) shared his strong feelings about Wilder.

The two Tweets about Wilder from Artest on Sunday can be seen embedded below.

Artest's first Tweet said: "Bronze Bomber Deontay Wilder is a top 50 athlete of all time . He defended his title 10x’s like Ali. Also knocked down every opponent he has faced. Before this great fight with @Tyson_Fury and after, @BronzeBomber is an all time great athlete. Forever cemented as a King"

Artest's second Tweet said: "40 out of 41 opponents knocked out. That’s real dominance. Everyone downplaying how great @BronzeBomber is. But not us. Their has not been 1 heavyweight to do what he’s done. He fought all his tough opponents twice. He is great …"