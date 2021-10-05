Former Pacers Star Has High Praise For Luka Doncic

October 5, 2021
Hot Take? This Former NBA Star For The New York Knicks Had High Praise For Dallas Mavs’ Luka Doncic
Speaking on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay Podcast, Mark Jackson had very high praise for Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks. Jackson played in the NBA for the Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks and others.
Speaking on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay Podcast, Mark Jackson had very high praise for Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks. Jackson played in the NBA for the Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks and others.

Mark Jackson went on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay Podcast (episode can be listened to here) and he had very high praise for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. 

The clip of Jackson speaking about Doncic can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the shows Twitter account. 

The NBA is announcing the top-75 players of all-time soon (read more about that here) and Jackson believes that Doncic should be on that list. 

"If it was me voting, he's on the list," Jackson told Sharpe on the podcast

Doncic is only 22 years old, but is already a two-time NBA All-Star and has made the All-NBA first team the last two seasons. 

In 2019-20 he averaged 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. 

Last season he averaged 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. 

The Mavericks have also made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons with Doncic putting up those incredible numbers. 

Jackson played point guard for many teams over his career; New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors. 

He also helped lead the Pacers to the NBA Finals during the 2000 season, and had two stints in Indiana during his career that lasted 17 seasons. 

In total, he played 405 regular season games for the Pacers and averaged 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 8.1 assist per game.

He has career averages of 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 1296 regular season games. 

