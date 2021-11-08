Former Pacers Star Has A Strong Opinion About Scottie Pippen

Former Indiana Pacers star Jalen Rose had a super strong opinion he shared on ESPN's Jalen & Jacoby on Wednesday.

Rose was speaking about former Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.

The clip can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Jalen & Jacoby.

"He's the most disrespected all-time great player in any sport that any game has seen," Rose said of Pippen.

Rose went on to say how Michael Jordan has never won any titles without Pippen, and how everyone wants to give the credit to the best player (Jordan).

He also mentions how Pippen unfortunately never had any signature moment in the championship runs.

Jordan was the one who would take the game-winning shots for the most part.

