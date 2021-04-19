Houston Rockets' Sterling Brown Assaulted Sunday Night
The Houston Rockets announced that Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault on Sunday night. Brown and the Rockets are in Miami to take on the Heat tonight at 8:00 Eastern Time.
A Tweet by Yahoo's Chirs Haynes that quotes the Rockets directly can be read below.
"Last night, Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault. He had no prior knowledge of or interaction with the assailants. He suffered facial lacerations but will make a full recovery. Sterling is not playing tonight because of his prior knee injury."
Brown will also miss tonight's game because of an unrelated injury to his knee. The update is a scary news release from the team, and all of our thoughts and prayers are with Brown and his family.
Brown is averaging 8.2 points per game on the season and has appeared in 52 games for the Rockets. Before the Rockets, he spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks for three years from 2017-20.
The Rockets (15-42) play the Heat (29-28) in Miami tonight.
