Pacers Will Pay Monta Ellis More Than The Warriors Will Pay Jordan Poole This Season

    • November 12, 2021
    How Is It Possible? This Former Golden State Warriors Star Hasn't Played In Four Years But Is Being Paid More Money By This Team Than Jordan Poole Is Being Paid By The Warriors
    How Is It Possible? This Former Golden State Warriors Star Hasn't Played In Four Years But Is Being Paid More Money By This Team Than Jordan Poole Is Being Paid By The Warriors

    This season the Indiana Pacers will pay Monta Ellis more than the Golden State Warriors will pay Jordan Poole.
    This season the Indiana Pacers will pay Monta Ellis more than the Golden State Warriors will pay Jordan Poole.

    The Indiana Pacers have not had Monta Ellis play for them since the 2016-17 season. 

    Yet, they will still be paying him this season. 

    When they waived him in 2017, they stretched out the rest of his deal over a five-year period and this will be the final season that he gets paid from the Pacers. 

    The details of his contract can be seen in an old tweet from David Aldridge embedded below. 

    According to Spotrac, the Pacers will pay Ellis $2,245,400 this season. 

    For comparison? 

    According to Spotrac, the Golden State Warriors will pay Jordan Poole $2,161,440. 

    Ellis is obviously not playing for the Pacers who are 5-8, and Poole has been an absolute star for the Warriors who have the best record in the NBA (10-1). 

    Poole is averaging 17.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. 

