Former Pacers Star Metta World Peace Thinks Michael Jordan Could Average 50 Points Per Game In Today's NBA

Metta World Peace (formerly Ron Artest) spoke to Shannon Sharpe on Fox Sports' "Club Shay Shay" podcast and said he thinks Michael Jordan could average 50 points per game in today's NBA.

Metta World Peace (formerly known as Ron Artest) was interviewed by Shannon Sharpe on Fox Sports' "Club Shay Shay" podcast.

The former NBA All-Star has played for the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and New York Knicks.

On the podcast, Sharpe asked World Peace how many points he thinks Michael Jordan would have averaged in today's NBA.

"If Jordan wants to average 50, and if he was playing in this era, I think he averaging 50," World Peace said on the Club Shay Shay Podcast to Sharpe.

