Pacers Will Pay Monta Ellis More Than The Warriors Will Pay Jordan Poole This Season

How? Monta Ellis Is Being Paid More Money By This Team Than Jordan Poole Will Make This Season From The Golden State Warriors
The Indiana Pacers have not had Monta Ellis play for them since the 2016-17 season.
Yet, they will still be paying him this season.
When they waived him in 2017, they stretched out the rest of his deal over a five-year period and this will be the final season that he gets paid from the Pacers.
The details of his contract can be seen in an old tweet from David Aldridge embedded below.
Read More
According to Spotrac, the Pacers will pay Ellis $2,245,400 this season.
For comparison?
According to Spotrac, the Golden State Warriors will pay Jordan Poole $2,161,440.
Ellis is obviously not playing for the Pacers who are 4-7, and Poole has been an absolute star for the Warriors who have the best record in the NBA (9-1).
Poole is averaging 18.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
