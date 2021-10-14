Pacers Will Pay Ellis More Than 100 NBA Players Will Make Next Season

    • October 14, 2021
    The Indiana Pacers will still be paying Monta Ellis next season. Ellis has played for the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and Pacers. However, he has not been in the NBA since the 2017-18 season.
    Author:

    Monta Ellis is still being paid by the Indiana Pacers. 

    The former NBA star has not played in the NBA since the 2017-18 NBA season, but when the Pacers waved him they stretched the deal out over five years. 

    Therefore, this upcoming season will be the last year Ellis will get paid by the Pacers. 

    The details of what happened to his contract back in 2017 can be seen in an old Tweet from David Aldridge embedded below. 

    According to Spotrac, Ellis will make $2,245,400 from the Pacers this season. 

    If Ellis were an active player that would make him the 309th highest paid player in the NBA this season based on ESPN's listing of player's salaries

    That means Ellis will make more money this season than over 100 NBA players. 

    Ellis spent the final two seasons of his career in Indiana, but has also played for the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks. 

    The best seasons of his career were in Golden State. 

    During the 2009-10 season on the Warriors, he averaged over 25 points and over five assists per game as a 24 year old. 

    He is probably one of the best players to never make an All-Star game in his career. 

    He averaged over 20 points per game in four different seasons, and has career averages of 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. 

    Ellis played with Steph Curry on the Warriors for two and a half seasons, before Ellis was traded to the Bucks during the 2011-12 season.

