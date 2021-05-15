How to Watch Pacers' Game With Lakers on Saturday



The Los Angeles Lakers (40-30) visit the Indiana Pacers (33-37) on Saturday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indiana.

Both teams are coming in with very juicy injury reports, and both teams need a win if they want to make their playoffs lives a lot easier. The Lakers are currently coming off a win over the Houston Rockets (LeBron James and Anthony Davis did not play).

They are the seventh seed in the Western Conference behind Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

If the Lakers can surpass the Trail Blazers, they will avoid playing in the play-in game. The Lakers are currently a half-game behind with two games to play.

The Pacers are a half-game ahead of the Washington Wizards for the ninth seed and tied with the Charlotte Hornets for the eighth seed.

However, Charlotte owns the tiebreaker.

Both teams could use a win on Saturday.

Currently, the Pacers have been without T.J. Warren for the remainder of the season, Myles Turner indefinitely, Malcolm Brogdon will miss his ninth consecutive game, and Jeremy Lamb and Edmond Sumner will be out.

Domantas Sabonis, Aaron Holiday and Caris LeVert are questionable.