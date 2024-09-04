How Tristen Newton can help the Indiana Pacers
Tristen Newton's college resume features many different types of seasons. During his final year at East Carolina, he was a point guard asked to create a ton of shots for himself and others. In his first season at Connecticut, he was more of a setup man for his teammates on a spread-out Huskies team. His final campaign at UConn had more scoring and balance, which was needed. The now-Indiana Pacers guard has filled many roles and won two NCAA titles.
Now, he's in the NBA, and his role with the Pacers could be anything. The rookie guard, who was selected 49th overall in June's NBA Draft, is on a two-way contract, meaning most of his time will likely come in the G League this season. But if he is needed in year one, or he grows into a full-time NBA player in the future, Newton has several ways that he could help the blue and gold. His background gives him many paths to success.
Newton's positional size gives him an advantage while doing multiple different things. In college, he flipped in floaters over defenders, he used his strength to get to spots, and his jumper was often clean since he could rise over his matchup. Most play types Newton executed frequently produced above average efficiency for UConn.
For example, 28.8% of his scoring possessions were from pick-and-rolls in which he was the ball handler in 2023-24, per Synergy Sports. The new Pacer scored .901 points per possession in those instances, good for the 76th percentile among all NCAA players. Including instances in which he passed the ball, that number climbs to the 85th percentile.
The Pacers love to run quick actions, and they often include ball screens. Should Newton get a chance to run the show in the association or the G League, his size and vision will be an advantage. He loves to drive right and shoots much better when going that direction.
In the open floor, Indiana's preferred place, Newton was effective for the Huskies. The Pacers ranked third in transition frequency last season and had the most efficient transition offense in the playoffs. Newton averaged 1.106 points per possession in transition, good for the 60th percentile. The young guard went through a pre-draft workout with the blue and gold, and those featured many transition drills.
While Newton was off the ball more often two seasons ago than his most recent campaign, he still had some successful moments floating on the perimeter. He nailed his catch-and-shoot jumpers, averaging over 1.3 points per possession when unguarded in those moments.
Like with his drives, Newton is a better shooter from the right side of the floor. He was particularly effective from the right corner this past season, shooting over 60% from that area for the national champions, per CBBAnalytics.
Defensively, Newton's size is overwhelming. When he guards smaller players, his frame and speed give him a huge advantage. It was hard to get by him.
If the 23-year old gets into an effective defensive position, he's got a chance to make a play or get a stop. Like almost every young player, his team defense needs to be better, but the Florida native is pesky and disruptive against ball handlers on the less glamorous end of the floor.
When defending pick-and-rolls, perhaps the most common action in basketball, Newton was effective. When the Indiana rookie was defending the ball handler in those actions, UConn opponents scored under .67 points per possession this past season, which ranked in the 72nd percentile. Newton's size helped him force missed shots and turnovers.
His isolation defense was elite. The 49th overall pick in the most recent NBA Draft ranked in the 96th percentile as an isolation stopper — more evidence that his on-ball defense could be a strength in the pros. It would go a long way toward making him an effective player.
In general, what stands out on film with Newton is his ability to do a little bit of everything. Because he has size, shooting, and shot creation abilities, he can react to a defense and make the right play. He can defend the ball well, too, and doesn't mess up much in those instances. There isn't a lineup he doesn't fit in since he has positional size and his game is so well-rounded.
To become a consistent NBA rotation player, Newton will need to become elite at something. Right now, though, he has a varied skill set, which is valuable for a rookie. There are a ton of ways he could get better and become a solid pro.
His performance during summer league was underwhelming, though. He struggled shooting the ball for the Pacers despite getting up a solid volume of threes, and his defense was wobbly. But there was improvement along the way, and there's still plenty of hope that the UConn product can become something good in the NBA.
"Tristen Newton, tremendous [growth] from game one to game five," Pacers summer league head coach Jannero Pargo said. "Understanding our offense more, playing more confident. Being able to call plays and run our sets and be more comfortable out there." Continuing that growth will be important for Newton in year one.
