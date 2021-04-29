Huge Dunk in Wizards Lakers Game
Chandler Hutchinson had a massive dunk during the first half against the Lakers.
During the Washington Wizards against Los Angeles Lakers game on ESPN Wednesday night, there have been some incredible plays in the first half.
There was an incredible dunk by Daniel Gafford, who dunked on Kyle Kuzma in the first quarter, and then in the second quarter, Chandler Hutchinson got a pass from Russell Westbrook and then sent down a hammer at the rim.
The video of the impressive dunk can be seen in a Tweet from the Washington Wizards' Twitter account below.
