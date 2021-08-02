Pacers Could Lose Ground In Eastern Conference Playoff Race If Bulls Get Ball

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Lonzo Ball is expected to sign an offer sheet with the Chicago Bulls. What does this mean for the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Playoff picture?

The article from Fischer in Blecher Report can be read in the hyperlink above, and his Tweet with the article can be seen embedded below as well as a Tweet from Hoop Central citing Fischer's reporting.

What does a potential Ball signing to the Bulls do to the Indiana Pacers?

Ball averaged 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game last season in New Orleans with the Pelicans. The 2017 second overall pick started his career with the Los Angeles Lakers before being involved in the Anthony Davis trade.

Although he has not proven to be an All-Star caliber player just yet, he is still an above average point guard in the NBA.

The Indiana Pacers finished the season 34-38, which placed them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

At the trading deadline, the Bulls acquired Nikola Vucevic but still failed to make the playoffs with two All-Stars in Vucevic and Zach LaVine finishing 31-41 as the 11th seed a full three games behind the Pacers.

The back of the Eastern Conference Playoff race could get crowded next season as the Pacers, with new head coach Rick Carlisle and a team that will hopefully be much healthier than last season, will likely be a lot better.

If the Bulls can grab Ball that would give them a true point guard they have not had in years, and open up the floor for their two All-Stars.

The Eastern Conference Playoff race, and the Central division has the potential to be even tighter next season.