If This Ever Happened, The Pacers Potentially Wouldn’t Have To Face Kyrie Ever Again

On Wednesday, Nick Wright of FS1 reported that if the Brooklyn Nets ever traded Kyrie Irving, his agents have "made it known" that he'd retire from the NBA. Irving has had big games against the Pacers the last two seasons.

Over the last two seasons, Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets has played in two games against the Indiana Pacers.

In those two games, he has ridiculous averages of 31.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game (via StatMuse).

His career averages against the Pacers are 21.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 27 games (via StatMuse)

Also very good.

The Eastern Conference goes through the Nets.

Nick Wright of FS1 reported something very interesting on Wednesday.

The Tweet from Wright can be seen embedded below.

Wright stated on Twitter: "There are a handful of Kyrie trades that potentially make sense for the Nets, Kyrie's agents have made it known that Kyrie would simply *retire from the NBA* if Brooklyn were to trade him."

While there is no indication the Nets would trade Irving, Wright followed his Tweet up with another Tweet.

Wright added: "A lot of folks are responding to my reporting with a variation of this. And at one point, due to Kyrie's relationship with KD, that might have been true. Just like at one point DJ was "untouchable". But much like we just saw with DJ, that's simply no longer the case w/ Kyrie."

Irving commented on Wright's post and his response can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below.

If the Pacers want to get through the Eastern Conference Finals, and make the NBA Finals, their journey would undoubtedly have to go through Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Nets.

While the Nets lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to Giannis Antetokounmpo last season, they still went to seven games, and Irving was injured for a lot of the series.

Harden was also injured in the early part of the series.

The Nets likely would have beat the Bucks if not for the injuries.

If the Nets ever traded Irving, it appears as if the Pacers would possibly no longer have to face the future Hall of Fame point guard.