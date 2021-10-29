Publish date:
If You're Betting On The Pacers-Nets Game You'll Want To Know This Info
The Brooklyn Nets host the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Brooklyn.
The Brooklyn Nets are 8.5-point favorited over the Indiana Pacers, according to SISportsbook.com for Friday night's showdown in Brooklyn.
If you're betting on the game here are some things you'll need to know.
Betting Notes:
- The Nets are 2-3
- The Pacers are 1-4
- The Nets remain without Kyrie Irving
- The Pacers remain without Caris LeVert and T.J. Warren
- The Pacers are without leading scorer Malcolm Brogdon
- The Pacers have lost two games in a row
- The Nets are 1-2 at home
- The Pacers are 0-3 on the road
- The Nets have won the last four contests
- The Pacers lost all three times they played last season
- In their three losses this season the Nets lost all of them by double-digits
- The Pacers have lost to the Raptors, Wizards, Bucks and Hornets
- The Nets have lost to the Heat, Bucks and Hornets
- The Pacers have beaten the Heat
- The Nets have beaten the Wizards and 76ers
- The game begins at 7:30 Eastern Time at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.