    • October 29, 2021
    If You're Betting On The Pacers-Nets Game You'll Want To Know This Info
    Publish date:

    The Brooklyn Nets host the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Brooklyn.
    Author:

    The Brooklyn Nets are 8.5-point favorited over the Indiana Pacers, according to SISportsbook.com for Friday night's showdown in Brooklyn. 

    If you're betting on the game here are some things you'll need to know. 

    Betting Notes:

    • The Nets are 2-3
    • The Pacers are 1-4
    • The Nets remain without Kyrie Irving 
    • The Pacers remain without Caris LeVert and T.J. Warren
    • The Pacers are without leading scorer Malcolm Brogdon 
    • The Pacers have lost two games in a row
    • The Nets are 1-2 at home
    • The Pacers are 0-3 on the road 
    • The Nets have won the last four contests 
    • The Pacers lost all three times they played last season
    • In their three losses this season the Nets lost all of them by double-digits 
    • The Pacers have lost to the Raptors, Wizards, Bucks and Hornets 
    • The Nets have lost to the Heat, Bucks and Hornets 
    • The Pacers have beaten the Heat
    • The Nets have beaten the Wizards and 76ers 
    • The game begins at 7:30 Eastern Time at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

