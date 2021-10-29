If You're Betting On The Pacers-Nets Game You'll Want To Know This Info

The Brooklyn Nets are 8.5-point favorited over the Indiana Pacers, according to SISportsbook.com for Friday night's showdown in Brooklyn.

If you're betting on the game here are some things you'll need to know.

Betting Notes:

The Nets are 2-3

The Pacers are 1-4

The Nets remain without Kyrie Irving

The Pacers remain without Caris LeVert and T.J. Warren

The Pacers are without leading scorer Malcolm Brogdon

The Pacers have lost two games in a row

The Nets are 1-2 at home

The Pacers are 0-3 on the road

The Nets have won the last four contests

The Pacers lost all three times they played last season

In their three losses this season the Nets lost all of them by double-digits

The Pacers have lost to the Raptors, Wizards, Bucks and Hornets

The Nets have lost to the Heat, Bucks and Hornets

The Pacers have beaten the Heat

The Nets have beaten the Wizards and 76ers

The game begins at 7:30 Eastern Time at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

