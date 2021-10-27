If You're Betting On The Pacers-Raptors Game You'll Want To Know This Info

The Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors will face off against each other in Canada on Wednesday night, and if you're betting on the game, here's some information you'd probably want to know.

Key Notes:

The Raptors are 1.5-point favorites, according to SISportsbook.com

The Pacers have won two out of the last three games between the teams

The Raptors lost their last game 111-108 to the Chicago Bulls at home

The Pacers lost their last game 119-109 to the Milwaukee Bucks at home

The Pacers will be without key players such as Caris LeVert and T.J. Warren

The Raptors will be without former All-Star Pascal Siakam

The Pacers are 1-3

The Raptors are 1-3

The game tips off at 7:30 Eastern Time

