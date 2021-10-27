Publish date:
If You're Betting On The Pacers-Raptors Game You'll Want To Know This Info
The Indiana Pacers visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada on Wednesday.
The Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors will face off against each other in Canada on Wednesday night, and if you're betting on the game, here's some information you'd probably want to know.
Key Notes:
- The Raptors are 1.5-point favorites, according to SISportsbook.com
- The Pacers have won two out of the last three games between the teams
- The Raptors lost their last game 111-108 to the Chicago Bulls at home
- The Pacers lost their last game 119-109 to the Milwaukee Bucks at home
- The Pacers will be without key players such as Caris LeVert and T.J. Warren
- The Raptors will be without former All-Star Pascal Siakam
- The Pacers are 1-3
- The Raptors are 1-3
- The game tips off at 7:30 Eastern Time
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.