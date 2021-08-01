Adam Silver Made A Funny Joke About The Trades Involving The Indiana Pacers During The NBA Draft's 22nd Pick

"I'm Just Reading It" Here's What NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Joked After Announcing Trade Between Los Angeles Lakers And Washington Wizards And Wizards And Indiana Pacers During NBA Draft
The 22nd overall pick in The NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers on Thursday was a little confusing to say the least.
The pick was originally owned by the Los Angeles Lakers.
However, the Lakers agreed to a deal to send that pick out in a package that landed them 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards (see Tweet below from Shams Charania of The Athletic).
The Wizards then agreed to a deal, which sent the pick they got from the Lakers to the Indiana Pacers in a deal for Aaron Holiday (see Tweets below from Charania).
Therefore, when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had to announce the pick of Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky to the Indiana Pacers with the 22nd overall pick, he had to make a lot of announcements.
The league commissioner made a joke at the end that had the ESPN TV announcers laughing, and the video can be seen below from Chelsea Frankel in a Tweet.
H/t Clutch Points, who's article can be read here and their Tweet can be seen embedded below.
