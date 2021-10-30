If You're Betting On The Raptors-Pacers Game This Is Info You'll Need To Know

Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Important Info If You're Betting On The Raptors-Pacers Game
    Important Info If You're Betting On The Raptors-Pacers Game

    The Indiana Pacers host the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.
    The Indiana Pacers will host the Toronto Raptors in Indianapolis on Saturday night. 

    According to SISportsbook.com, the Pacers are 3-point favorites. 

    Here is some info you'll need to know for betting on the game. 

    Betting Notes:

    • The Pacers are 1-5
    • The Raptors are 3-3
    • The Pacers have lost three games in a row
    • The Raptors beat the Pacers 118-100 at home earlier in the week
    • The Pacers are without Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. Warren
    • The Raptors are still without Pascal Siakam 
    • The Pacers are 1-1 at home 
    • The Raptors are 1-0 on the road
    • The Pacers have won two of their last three matchups
    • The Raptors won their last game against the Orlando Magic 
    • The Pacers lost their last game to the Brooklyn Nets
    • Both teams are are on the second night of a back-to-back  
    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

