If You're Betting On The Raptors-Pacers Game This Is Info You'll Need To Know

Important Info If You're Betting On The Raptors-Pacers Game
The Indiana Pacers host the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.
The Indiana Pacers will host the Toronto Raptors in Indianapolis on Saturday night.
According to SISportsbook.com, the Pacers are 3-point favorites.
Here is some info you'll need to know for betting on the game.
Betting Notes:
- The Pacers are 1-5
- The Raptors are 3-3
- The Pacers have lost three games in a row
- The Raptors beat the Pacers 118-100 at home earlier in the week
- The Pacers are without Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. Warren
- The Raptors are still without Pascal Siakam
- The Pacers are 1-1 at home
- The Raptors are 1-0 on the road
- The Pacers have won two of their last three matchups
- The Raptors won their last game against the Orlando Magic
- The Pacers lost their last game to the Brooklyn Nets
- Both teams are are on the second night of a back-to-back
