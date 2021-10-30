If You're Betting On The Raptors-Pacers Game This Is Info You'll Need To Know

The Indiana Pacers will host the Toronto Raptors in Indianapolis on Saturday night.

According to SISportsbook.com, the Pacers are 3-point favorites.

Here is some info you'll need to know for betting on the game.

Betting Notes:

The Pacers are 1-5

The Raptors are 3-3

The Pacers have lost three games in a row

The Raptors beat the Pacers 118-100 at home earlier in the week

The Pacers are without Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. Warren

The Raptors are still without Pascal Siakam

The Pacers are 1-1 at home

The Raptors are 1-0 on the road

The Pacers have won two of their last three matchups

The Raptors won their last game against the Orlando Magic

The Pacers lost their last game to the Brooklyn Nets

Both teams are are on the second night of a back-to-back

