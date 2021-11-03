Important Info To Know If You're Betting On The Knicks-Pacers Game

The Indiana Pacers will host the New York Knicks in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening.

Coming into the game the Knicks are 5-2, while the Pacers are just 2-6.

Here is some information to know before betting on the game.

Betting Notes:

The Knicks are 5-2

The Pacers are 2-6

The Pacers are 1-point favorites, according to SISportsbook.com

The Knicks lost their last game against the Toronto Raptors

The Pacers won their last game against the San Antonio Spurs

The Knicks have won three out of their last four

The Pacers have lost four out of their last five

The Knicks are 3-0 on the road

The Pacers are 2-2 at home

The Knicks have beaten the Pacers in their last two matchups

The Pacers trail the all-time series 94-90

The Knicks will have Taj Gibson and Nerlens Noel

The Pacers will have Malcolm Brogdon back

