Important Info To Know If You're Betting On The Knicks-Pacers Game On Wednesday
The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will play against each other on Wednesday evening.
The Indiana Pacers will host the New York Knicks in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening.
Coming into the game the Knicks are 5-2, while the Pacers are just 2-6.
Here is some information to know before betting on the game.
Betting Notes:
- The Knicks are 5-2
- The Pacers are 2-6
- The Pacers are 1-point favorites, according to SISportsbook.com
- The Knicks lost their last game against the Toronto Raptors
- The Pacers won their last game against the San Antonio Spurs
- The Knicks have won three out of their last four
- The Pacers have lost four out of their last five
- The Knicks are 3-0 on the road
- The Pacers are 2-2 at home
- The Knicks have beaten the Pacers in their last two matchups
- The Pacers trail the all-time series 94-90
- The Knicks will have Taj Gibson and Nerlens Noel
- The Pacers will have Malcolm Brogdon back
