Important Info If You're Betting On The Spurs-Pacers Game

The Indiana Pacers are hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, and if you're betting on the game here is some important information you'll need to know.

Betting Notes:

The Pacers are 1-6

The Spurs are 2-4

The Pacers have lost four games in a row

The Spurs beat the Bucks in Milwaukee last game

The Pacers are without T.J. Warren, Isaiah Jackson, Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb

The Spurs are still without Zach Collins and Doug McDermott

Caris LeVert will play

Both teams are 2-2 in their last four matchups against each other

The Spurs lead the all-time series 55-41

The Pacers are 1-2 at home this season

The Spurs are 1-2 on the road this season

The Pacers are 2.5-point favorites, according to SISportsbook.com

