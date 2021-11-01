Important Info If You're Betting On The Spurs-Pacers Game

Publish date:
Important Info You'll Need To Know If You're Betting On The Spurs-Pacers Game
The Indiana Pacers will host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night in Indianapolis.
The Indiana Pacers are hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, and if you're betting on the game here is some important information you'll need to know.
Betting Notes:
- The Pacers are 1-6
- The Spurs are 2-4
- The Pacers have lost four games in a row
- The Spurs beat the Bucks in Milwaukee last game
- The Pacers are without T.J. Warren, Isaiah Jackson, Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb
- The Spurs are still without Zach Collins and Doug McDermott
- Caris LeVert will play
- Both teams are 2-2 in their last four matchups against each other
- The Spurs lead the all-time series 55-41
- The Pacers are 1-2 at home this season
- The Spurs are 1-2 on the road this season
- The Pacers are 2.5-point favorites, according to SISportsbook.com
