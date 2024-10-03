Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark wins WNBA Rookie of the Year, Pacers players react
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever star rookie guard Caitlin Clark, who drew praise from several Indiana Pacers players this week, was officially named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year on Thursday.
Clark, 22, wrapped up her first pro season just over a week ago when the Fever were eliminated in the first round of the postseason. After a choppy start, the Iowa product was tremendous for the rest of the campaign. She finished her rookie season averaging 19.2 points and a league-leading 8.4 assists per game. She was a major force for the Fever.
Her first few games featured a few rough outings, and Clark's minutes were limited in the final game of the year. That context is necessary to show how dominant she was during the middle portion of the season. From June 16 through September 15 — three months of action — the 2024 top pick averaged 21.7 points and 9.8 assists per game, nearly a double-double. During that stretch, the Fever had the fourth-best record in the league and the WNBA's top offense.
"Congratulations, Caitlin," Pacers center Myles Turner said. "It's been a pleasure watching you play this year."
Star guard Tyrese Haliburton chimed in. "Not a surprise by any means. Very happy for you. Wishing you continued success," he said.
Clark guided Indiana to the postseason, a place the franchise had not been since 2016. The Fever finished the season 20-20 after starting 1-8, an impressive turnaround. Clark played a big factor in the change in fortunes. She received 66 of the 67 votes for Rookie of the Year, with one vote going to Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.
Clark and her team filled up arenas, and she became the WNBA's all-time record holder for assists in a single season. She set the high mark for assists in a single game with 19 against the Dallas Wings in July. Clark wasn't setting rookie records — she set league records.
Clark averaged 18.0 points and 8.5 assists per game in the playoffs. She finished fourth-place in MVP voting and should be a mainstay as one of the WNBA's best players for a long time.
