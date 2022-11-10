Indiana Pacers announce City Edition uniform for 2022-23 season

The Indiana Pacers, and the 29 other NBA teams, officially released their 2022-23 City Edition uniform on Thursday.

Nike has been the jersey partner for the NBA since the 2017-18 season, and they release City Edition kits every year for each team. "In our sixth year collaborating with the NBA, we're putting court, community and culture at the center of our designs to tell the stories that make each franchise unique," Jesse Alvarez, the Product Director for Men's Basketball at Nike, said in a statement.

The Pacers new City Edition uniforms have the theme "Built for Basketball," and memorialize the ongoing makeover taking place for the team's home arena, Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The jersey and shorts can be seen below.

"The 22-23 Nike Indiana Pacers City Edition uniform celebrates the completion of a renovation to one of the world's most iconic venues," the Pacers release describing the details of the kit says, in part. "Like its structural counterpart, this uniform stays supported by solid trusses running from top to bottom. The short logo features a special tribute to those who played this game all across Indiana. The anthem dips into nostalgia with a nod to the iconic flipper board adored by fans, reinforcing a motto we know to be true."

Indiana will wear the uniform seven times this season, and they will be visible for the first time this Saturday when the Pacers host the Toronto Raptors.