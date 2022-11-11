Skip to main content

Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis has knee surgery, out indefinitely

Theis has yet to play in a game for the Pacers.
The Indiana Pacers announced on Thursday that center Daniel Theis is out indefinitely after having knee surgery.

The procedure was done on Theis' right knee, which has kept him out all season. It's been sore since training camp began.

"It (his knee) was a little sore [after EuroBasket]," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of Theis' injury earlier this season. "We thought it was fatigue, probably a little bit of an overuse type of thing. And that's what it is."

Carlisle shared that update on October 26 and added that Theis had been increasing his activity in recent days. Now, just over two weeks later, Theis needed surgery to "address persistent soreness," per a release from the Pacers. The big man must not have shaken the pain as he increased his workload.

Theis has yet to play in a game for the blue and gold, and that will continue. Per the team, he is out indefinitely after the surgery.

Even when Theis is healthy and available, he likely won't have a role for Indiana. But he could be useful depth if other Pacers big men get hurt later in the campaign, and he will be a helpful veteran body in practice once he returns to the hardwood.

Theis joins Chris Duarte on the list of Pacers who are out going forward.

