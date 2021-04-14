NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Source: Doug McDermott Out For Pacers Wednesday Against Rockets

Indiana Pacers' Doug McDermott is out on Wednesday against the Rockets in Houston after suffering an ankle injury in Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott is out for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets, but will hopefully be back by Friday, a league source told AllPacers.

McDermott is having a career year for the Pacers, averaging 13.1 points and 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, 52% shooting from the field, and 38% from the three-point range.

During Tuesday night's game, the 6-foot-7 forward logged just about 10 minutes before exiting the game with a left ankle injury. He grabbed two rebounds and one steal before the injury.

In a nationally televised game on TNT, the Pacers fell to the Clippers 126-115 at home, ending their three-game winning streak. After a competitive game for three quarters, they got outscored 26-18 in the fourth quarter. Former Pacer Paul George went off for 36 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists. They resume action Wednesday at 9 P.M. E.T. in Houston.

There is still no word on if Myles Turner (ankle sprain) will return to action tonight. After the post-game last night, head coach Nate Bjorken said that a return for Turner was possible. As of right now, he is listed as questionable. 

