Indiana Pacers set franchsie record for made three pointers while Bennedict Mathurin shines in Brooklyn

It will be tough to forget the Indiana Pacers offensive performance from Saturday night any time soon. The team erupted on their way to a 125-116 win over the title-hopeful Brooklyn Nets on the road — they scored over half of their points from long range and saw a sensational performance from their thrilling rookie.

The game actually started out quite poor for the blue and gold. They had just six points after the first six minutes and 12 seconds of the game and didn't reach the 20-point mark until ten minutes had passed. It looked like it was going to be a forgettable night for the Pacers in Brooklyn.

Then, everything changed in the second quarter. Down ten points with nine minutes to go until halftime, Indiana was desperate for a bucket, and Buddy Hield gave it to them by drilling a three pointer from the right wing. From that point on, the Pacers were unstoppable. They hit eight threes in the frame and knocked down seven free throws to score 37 points in under nine minutes, an absurd rate.

Sprinkled into the shooting brilliance from the Pacers was a monster half from rookie guard Bennedict Mathurin. Mathurin, the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has been putting up historic numbers this season, but he had yet to have a half like his first 24 minutes in Brooklyn. The 20-year old dropped 22 points — his first 20-point half — and shot 4/5 from deep and 8/8 from the free throw line. His best skills were all on display, and the Nets had no answer for him.

Mathurin was scoring in all kinds of ways. Between layups, foul shots, catch-and-shoot triples, and pullup jumpers, he showed it all. Brooklyn couldn't stop the young ball handler, and he changed the makeup of the game.

As a result, head coach Rick Carlisle, who had re-joined the team earlier that day, decided to start Mathurin in the second half. He replaced Chris Duarte in the starting five to begin the third quarter.

That decision paid off. Mathurin opened up the frame with a three pointer, though he wasn't as productive in the third quarter as he was in the first half. It didn't matter, though, because the Pacers offensive kept humming. They hit seven three pointers in the frame, including a pair 39 seconds apart to claim the lead with 6:40 to go in the third quarter.

The Nets never led again. Indiana rode their hot shooting to a productive second half, albeit not as productive as the first half, and held on to their advantage. And the hot shooting continued, the Pacers hit 12 threes in the second half.

The outside shooting was so impressive, in fact, that the Indiana Pacers set their franchise record for most threes made in a single game on Saturday night. They ended up hitting 23, two more than their old record, and did it on just 46 attempts. They hit half of their long-range looks.

The record-breaking shot was canned by Chris Duarte. The second-year pro launched a 31-foot three point attempt with 6:14 to go in the fourth quarter and buried it, extending his team's lead to ten. Indiana's final margin of victory was nine points.

Mathurin, fittingly, hit the final three pointer of the night for the blue and gold when he knocked down a shot from the right corner. It was the Pacers 23rd three pointer, and they went on to win 126-117. Mathurin finished with a career-high 32 points.

Per the Pacers, Mathurin shared after the game that he watched Nets stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant growing up, so he wanted to play well.

23 made threes is an impressive record, but the Pacers also shared that Mathurin's 32 points were the most in one game by a rookie coming off the bench in franchise history. It was a night for the books for the blue and gold, and they improved to 3-4 in the process.

Seven different players made a three for the Pacers in the game, and only one of those seven players shot less than 33% from long range on the night. It takes a team effort to set a record, and the blue and gold had everyone's buy-in on Saturday.

The ball was humming around. When the Nets upped the pressure, the Pacers moved the ball more to create opportunities. When Brooklyn played a more relaxed style, Indiana just shot threes over the top. No matter what coverage Nets head coach Steven Nast tried, the blue and gold had good looks.

Beyond Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson and James Johnson also had their highest scoring games of the season. It was a stunning night on offense for the Pacers, and it led them to a win over an Eastern Conference giant.

The Pacers next play on Monday night, when they will battle with the Nets again in Brooklyn. It is exceedingly unlikely that the Pacers will set another franchise record for made three pointers, but with both teams in the bottom five of the NBA's defensive rating figures, it could be another career scoring night for several players.