Watch Pacers Guard Tyrese Haliburton Thank Fans Before The Home Finale

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton grabbed the microphone and spoke to fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Tuesday before their home finale against the Philadelphia 76ers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday night was fan appreciation night for the Pacers with it being their home finale. They have two more games left this weekend, but both are on the road.

So this was the final time this season for the team to play at home and in front of fans, something they don't take lightly after limited attendance all of last season due to the pandemic.

Before they tipped off against the Philadelphia 76ers (49-30), one of the powers in the Eastern Conference, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton grabbed the microphone and walked to center court to address fans.

"What's up, y'all?" he said. "Just wanted to tell y'all we appreciate you, we love you guys. Thank you for your support all season. All the love you guys show us, we got for you guys back. Thank you guys, love you guys. Appreciate you coming out."

The Pacers (25-55) gave up 49 points in the second quarter and trailed by as many as 27, but they got to within six points with over eight minutes left. However, they came up short to the 76ers, 131-122.

It was the Pacers' eighth loss in a row. It was also their second-straight losing season at home (16-25) after 31 consecutive seasons with a winning record.

Haliburton contributed 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists — but he also committed six turnovers in the loss.

It was just his 24th game with the Pacers since being acquired in February from the Sacramento Kings, who drafted him 12th overall in 2020.

He's averaging 17.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game with the Pacers this season.