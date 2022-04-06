Skip to main content

Watch Pacers Guard Tyrese Haliburton Thank Fans Before The Home Finale

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton grabbed the microphone and spoke to fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Tuesday before their home finale against the Philadelphia 76ers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday night was fan appreciation night for the Pacers with it being their home finale. They have two more games left this weekend, but both are on the road.

So this was the final time this season for the team to play at home and in front of fans, something they don't take lightly after limited attendance all of last season due to the pandemic.

Before they tipped off against the Philadelphia 76ers (49-30), one of the powers in the Eastern Conference, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton grabbed the microphone and walked to center court to address fans.

"What's up, y'all?" he said. "Just wanted to tell y'all we appreciate you, we love you guys. Thank you for your support all season. All the love you guys show us, we got for you guys back. Thank you guys, love you guys. Appreciate you coming out."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Pacers (25-55) gave up 49 points in the second quarter and trailed by as many as 27, but they got to within six points with over eight minutes left. However, they came up short to the 76ers, 131-122.

It was the Pacers' eighth loss in a row. It was also their second-straight losing season at home (16-25) after 31 consecutive seasons with a winning record.

Haliburton contributed 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists — but he also committed six turnovers in the loss.

It was just his 24th game with the Pacers since being acquired in February from the Sacramento Kings, who drafted him 12th overall in 2020.

He's averaging 17.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game with the Pacers this season.

Haliburton and Hield
News

Watch Pacers Guard Tyrese Haliburton Thank Fans Before The Home Finale

By Scott Agness5 hours ago
USATSI_17827929_168388303_lowres
News

Malcolm Brogdon Injury Status For 76ers-Pacers Game

By Brett Siegel12 hours ago
T.J. McConnell shots a floater as 76ers' Tyrese Maxey challenges.
News

Pacers Upgrade Status for Guard T.J. McConnell Ahead of Facing 76ers

By Scott AgnessApr 4, 2022
Reggie Miller and his son Ryker with Pacers public relations director David Benner
News

Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Makes Surprise Visit to Honor Longtime PR Director

By Scott AgnessApr 3, 2022
Duarte guarding
News

Here’s the Latest on Pacers Guard Chris Duarte's Toe Injury

By Scott AgnessApr 3, 2022
Scott Agness headshot
News

Scott Agness Joining AllPacers.com to Lead Pacers Coverage on Sports Illustrated/FanNation Network

By Tom BrewApr 3, 2022
USATSI_17063525_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Beat Wizards To End Losing Streak

By Ben StinarFeb 16, 2022
USATSI_17663471_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Fall To Cavs With New Additions To The Roster

By Ben StinarFeb 11, 2022