Indiana Pacers hire Dr. Jaimie Rubin as Director of Sport Psychology and Team Wellness
The Indiana Pacers are adding to their wellness and health staff.
On Thursday, the team announced that they are hiring Dr. Jaimie Rubin to be their Director of Sport Psychology and Team Wellness. She's already started in the role.
Dr. Rubin comes from Minnesota where she was the Assistant Director of Sport Psychology services for the Minnesota Twins. Her new role is an important one for athletes, and the Pacers continue to invest in key health-related resources for their players.
In the past, per the Pacers release, Dr. Rubin was responsible for developing and directing a multi-disciplinary team of mental health and mental performance providers tasked with designing and delivering integrated and comprehensive sport psychology services to players and staff.
Dr. Dubin has prior experience at the University of Oklahoma, American International College, and Connecticut College. Prior to that, she served as a counseling and mental training specialist for cadets at the United States Coast Guard Academy (USCGA) and with the Collegiate Baseball League of Europe.
The Pacers kick off their season later this month with media day, which flows right into training camp.
