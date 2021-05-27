Indiana Pacers Share Video Thanking Fans
The Indiana Pacers shared a video thanking their fans.
The Indiana Pacers had their season ended in the NBA's new play-in tournament against Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards last week.
On Wednesday, they sent out a video to their Twitter account with over 1 million followers, thanking their fans for their support this season.
The video can be seen embedded in a post below from the Twitter account, and has cameos from players thanking the fans and shows highlights from their season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.
- JAYSON TATUM LEAVES GAME: Celtics' All-Star Jayson Tatum exited Game 2 on Tuesday evening against the Brooklyn Nets with an eye injury. The Celtics lost the Game 130-108 and are trailing in the series 2-0 as they head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. CLICK HERE.