Indiana Pacers Star Myles Turner Opens Up About Body In Two Very Interesting Photos On Instagram
Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers posted two photos to his Instagram story, and both photos can be seen in a Tweet below from Dime (which Turner also retweeted).
"Bout 2 months ago post injury I got mad depressed, started eating bad, drinking a bit too much and got up to 276 LBS," Turner said in the first photo.
"Small sacrifices!" Turner said in the second photo. "Cut out all the drinking, consistent with my diet workouts and mental health! Back down to 255 and feeling like myself again!"
Turner had his season end prematurely on April 19, due to a toe injury.
In the photos above he showed how he looked after the injury, and then how he's fixed it over the last two months.
He says in the Instagram post that he went from 276 pounds back down to 255 pounds over the last two months.
In 47 games, he averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per night.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
- RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.
- HEAT BRING BACK VICTOR OLADIPO: Victor Oladipo is headed back to the Miami Heat, according to The Atheltic's Shams Charania. CLICK HERE