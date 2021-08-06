Indiana Pacers Star Myles Turner Opens Up About Body In Two Very Interesting Photos On Instagram

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers shared two fascinating photos of how his body changed for the better over a two-month period.

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers posted two photos to his Instagram story, and both photos can be seen in a Tweet below from Dime (which Turner also retweeted).

"Bout 2 months ago post injury I got mad depressed, started eating bad, drinking a bit too much and got up to 276 LBS," Turner said in the first photo.

"Small sacrifices!" Turner said in the second photo. "Cut out all the drinking, consistent with my diet workouts and mental health! Back down to 255 and feeling like myself again!"

Turner had his season end prematurely on April 19, due to a toe injury.

In the photos above he showed how he looked after the injury, and then how he's fixed it over the last two months.

He says in the Instagram post that he went from 276 pounds back down to 255 pounds over the last two months.

In 47 games, he averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per night.

Related stories on NBA basketball